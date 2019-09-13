Jim Al-Khalili, OSIRIS REx, IIAPY 2019, tardigrades on the Moon
Published: September 13, 2019 at 2:26 pm
This episode we speak to Professor Jim Al-Khalili about humanity's return to the Moon and the challenges facing our planet.
Plus, the team discuss the OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample collection mission, this year's Insight Investment Astronomy Photographer of the Year competition, a speeding star that's racing through our Galaxy and recent news of tardigrades on the Moon.
