Podcast: The largest radio telescope in the world
Astrophysicist Carole Mundell reveals how the Square Kilometre Array will explore the secrets of the cosmos.
Published: August 19, 2021 at 11:32 am
The Square Kilometre Array (SKA) is a project to build the world's largest radio telescope by connecting multiple radio dishes positioned around the globe.
From exoplanets and the search for extra-terrestrial life to dark matter, dark energy and the evolution of the Universe, SKA is poised to answer some of the biggest questions in astronomy.
In this episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, astrophysicist Carole Mundell reveals how the Square Kilometre Array will explore the secrets of the cosmos.
