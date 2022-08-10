Podcast: Observing the Solar System in x-ray
What can x-rays tell us about our cosmic neighbourhood?
By
Published: August 10, 2022 at 9:30 am
In this episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, astrophysicist William Dunn reveals how x-rays can uncover the secrets of the outer planets and their moons.
Authors
Iain ToddScience journalist
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Content Editor. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
