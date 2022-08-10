Podcast: Observing the Solar System in x-ray

What can x-rays tell us about our cosmic neighbourhood?

Saturn's rings sparkling in x-ray. Credit: X-ray: NASA/MSFC/CXC/A.Bhardwaj et al.; Optical: NASA/ESA/STScI/AURA
By
Published: August 10, 2022
In this episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, astrophysicist William Dunn reveals how x-rays can uncover the secrets of the outer planets and their moons.

Authors

Iain Todd, BBC Sky at Night Magazine
Iain Todd

Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Content Editor. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.

