All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Podcast: An interview with astronaut Tim Peake

The British astronaut discusses life on the International Space Station and getting human feet on Mars.

Published: September 24, 2021 at 12:01 pm

In the latest episode of Radio Astronomy, British astronaut Tim Peake discusses his latest book Swarm Rising, what it’s like to live and work on the International Space Station, the dangers of spacewalks and the prospect of setting human feet on Mars.

Advertisement

Listen to more episodes of the Radio Astronomy podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content