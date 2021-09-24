❚All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This review contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.
Podcast: An interview with astronaut Tim Peake
The British astronaut discusses life on the International Space Station and getting human feet on Mars.
In the latest episode of Radio Astronomy, British astronaut Tim Peake discusses his latest book Swarm Rising, what it’s like to live and work on the International Space Station, the dangers of spacewalks and the prospect of setting human feet on Mars.