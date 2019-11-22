2020 space missions and the latest from the Giant Magellan Telescope
Listen to the latest episode of Radio Astronomy, the podcast from the makers of BBC Sky at Night Magazine.
By
Published: November 22, 2019 at 11:13 am
Get your own Space Pen when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!
This episode we look at the big space missions launching in 2020 that will visit the Sun and Mars. Plus, the latest from Hayabusa2 and OSIRIS-REx, and what to expect from commercial human spaceflight over the next 12 months.
Advertisement
Also this episode, we speak to Robert Shelton, President of the Giant Magellan Telescope, about how the GMT will peer deep into the early Universe.
Authors
Iain ToddScience journalist
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Staff Writer. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement