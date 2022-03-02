A guide to star Porrima

All you need to know about binary star Porrima in Virgo.

Published: March 2, 2022 at 9:00 am
Star Porrima, known as Gamma (γ) Virginis, is a binary star in the constellation Virgo.

The binary pair is made of two similar main sequence stars both about 38 lightyears from Earth.

Shining at mag. +2.7, Porrima can be seen with the naked eye in the ‘bowl of Virgo’, but to resolve it and see the two individual stars, you’ll need a telescope.

Constellation Virgo, showing the locations of Spica and Porrima. Credit: Hubl Bernhard, CEDIC Team / CCDGuide.com
Constellation Virgo, showing the locations of Spica and Porrima. Credit: Hubl Bernhard, CEDIC Team / CCDGuide.com

Because Porrima lies close to the ecliptic - the imaginary line followed by the Sun across the sky - it can often be seen in a lunar occultation, whereby it disappears behind the Moon from our perspective on Earth.

One such occultation occurred on 19 March 2022 and was viewable from the UK.

The Moon occulted binary star Porrima on the morning of 19 March 2022

From the centre of the UK, Porrima is occulted at 05:52 UT on 19 March as the sky is brightening due to the approach of dawn. Credit: Pete Lawrence
This guide originally appeared in the March 2022 issue of BBC Sky at Night Magazine.

Pete Lawrence, astronomer and BBC The Sky at Night presenter.
Pete Lawrence is an experienced astronomer and astrophotographer, and a presenter on BBC's The Sky at Night.

