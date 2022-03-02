Star Porrima, known as Gamma (γ) Virginis, is a binary star in the constellation Virgo.

The binary pair is made of two similar main sequence stars both about 38 lightyears from Earth.

Shining at mag. +2.7, Porrima can be seen with the naked eye in the ‘bowl of Virgo’, but to resolve it and see the two individual stars, you’ll need a telescope.

Constellation Virgo, showing the locations of Spica and Porrima. Credit: Hubl Bernhard, CEDIC Team / CCDGuide.com

Because Porrima lies close to the ecliptic - the imaginary line followed by the Sun across the sky - it can often be seen in a lunar occultation, whereby it disappears behind the Moon from our perspective on Earth.

One such occultation occurred on 19 March 2022 and was viewable from the UK.

The Moon occulted binary star Porrima on the morning of 19 March 2022

Credit: Pete Lawrence

This guide originally appeared in the March 2022 issue of BBC Sky at Night Magazine.