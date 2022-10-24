Eclipse-chasers will be treated to one of the astronomical events of the year tomorrow morning, 25 October 2022, when a partial solar eclipse will be visible from the UK and much of Europe.

During this spectacular event, the Moon will cover part of the Sun, its silhouette taking a 'bite' out of the solar disc and producing a wonderful partial eclipse effect.

This solar eclipse will be visible from much of Europe, as well as north Africa, the Middle East and western Asia. It will not be visible from the US, Canada, south American countries or Australia.

Partial Solar Eclipse, 8:58 GMT by Konstantinos T. Kinnoull Hill, Perth, Scotland. Equipment: Panasonic Lumix DMC-FZ72, solar filter, placed on a basic tripod

Eclipse-watchers can expect to see the eclipse from around 10:00 BST (09:00 UT) until 12:00 BST (11:00 UT), with exact timings varying depending on where you're located.

The 25 October partial solar eclipse favours those living further east and to a lesser extent, further north.

For example, from Truro in Cornwall the event starts at 10:12 BST (09:12 UT) and ends at 11:38 BST (10:38 UT).

From Birmingham the eclipse starts at 10:07 BST (09:07 UT) and runs for 101 minutes.

York’s starts at 10:06 BST (09:06 UT), lasts for 106 minutes.

From the northeast tip of Shetland it begins at 10:01 BST (09:01 UT), runs for almost two hours.

If you're not able to get a view of the Sun on the day, or the sky is clouded over where you are, you can always watch the event and the build-up online, courtesy of the Royal Observatory Greenwich, who are streaming the event.

the 10 June 2021 partial solar eclipse, photographed by Stuart Wilson, Falkirk, UK. Equipment: ZWO ASI 178mm camera, Solarscope SV50 telescope, Celestron SE mount.

How to watch the solar eclipse online

The Royal Observatory Greenwich will be live-streaming the partial solar eclipse via the Annie Maunder Astrographic Telescope. The livestream is presented by ROG astronomer Jake Foster, so even if visibility is poor you can still catch up on what's going on.

Watch the eclipse via the view below.

What will we see during the eclipse?

Partial solar eclipses, as their name suggests, don’t cover the Sun’s disc completely. From the mainland UK, the greatest coverage will be 24.5% of the Sun's disc at best.

And because this is not a total solar eclipse, part of the Sun will always be visible, which means that viewers will need to protect their eyesight while observing the eclipse.

Appropriate filter protection must be used to keep your eyes and equipment safe.

Certified eclipse glasses will show the bite taken out of the Sun well.

Alternative low-tech visualisation methods include creating a pinhole or similar multi-holed projection setup.

For full advice on what you'll see and a variety of safe viewing methods, read Pete Lawrence's fantastic guide to observing the 25 October partial solar eclipse.