When is the next eclipse? Solar and lunar eclipses 2022

When is the next eclipse? Once one spectacular solar or lunar eclipse is over, this is the question on everyone's lips. Luckily astronomers know exactly when and where the next eclipses will be taking place, and which parts of the world will get the best views.

Advertisement

Here we'll look at all the eclipses that will be visible from Earth in 2022, including how to get the best views, and what you can expect to see.

This is everything you need to know about when, where and for how long each solar eclipse and lunar eclipse will occur in 2022.

An annular solar eclipse as seen on 21 June 2020 over Xiamen, Fujian Province, China. Photo by Huang Shan/VCG via Getty Images.

Solar and lunar eclipses in 2022

Every solar and lunar eclipse up until the end of 2026.

30 April 2022: Chile and Argentina

Type: Partial Solar Eclipse

At its maximum between the Antarctic Peninsula and Cape Horn at the southern tip of South America, this eclipse will be seen most easily as an (up to) 55% eclipsed sunset in Chile and western Argentina, with the Sun’s obscuration reducing the further north you go.

16 May 2022

Credit: Pete Lawrence

Type: Total Lunar Eclipse

A reddish full Moon for 1 hour 25 minutes is the prize for anyone in the eastern half of the US. and South America, though those in Europe and Africa will get a glimpse of the eclipse at moonset.

Find out more in our guide to the 16 May total lunar eclipse.

25 October 2022: the UK and Europe

Type: Partial Solar Eclipse

At most a 23% partially eclipsed Sun will be visible from the U.K. though. That increases to the east across Europe, reaching 82% in central Russia and central Asia. Rajasthan in India would be a great location from where to watch a 38% eclipsed sunset.

8 November 2022

Type: Total Lunar Eclipse

A near-identical event to the total lunar eclipse six months prior, tonight will see a 1 hour 25 minute lunar totality that will be best seen from the west coast of the U.S. Australia and southeast Asia will also be in a good position. It won’t be visible in Europe or Africa.

Eclipses beyond 2023

20 April 2023: Western Australia

Type: Total Solar Eclipse

You can swim with whalesharks off Exmouth. Credit: CC0 Public Domain (pixabay.com)

Would you travel halfway across the world to experience one minute of totality? For eclipse chasers, that's more than enough, so the tiny Exmouth Peninsula – the only part of Australia crossed by the path of totality – is sure to be bursting with observers from around the world. Exmouth is also the place to swim with whalesharks, the ocean's biggest fish at 40ft.

For more Aussie stargazing, read our guide to astronomy in Australia.

14 October 2023: North & South America

Type: Annular Solar Eclipse

Crater Lake in Oregon will see a Ring of Fire in 2023. Credit: CC0 Public Domain (pixabay.com)

This annular eclipse crosses Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada and origin, as well as parts of Mexico, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Colombia and Brazil. Crater Lake in Oregon, or the Mayan temple of Edzna on the Yucatan Peninsula are both in the firing line.

8 April 2024: Mexico, US & Canada

Type: Total Solar Eclipse

Little Rock, Arkansas gets totality in 2024. Credit: Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism

Two total solar eclipses in seven years?! Although it happens in Spring where clear skies are certainly not guaranteed, this four-minute totality is set to top 2017's event. The Path of Totality passes over Mexico, Texas, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, New York and Vermont, and Canada. Remarkably, one area around Carbondale, Illinois will get a second go at totality, having already seen it in 2017.

2 October 2024: Easter Island & Chile

Type: Annular Solar Eclipse

A Ring of Fire crosses Easter Island in 2024. Credit: Easter Island Travel

Although this is also visible in Patagonia on southern Chile's Pacific coast, this Ring of Fire would be best enjoyed among the monoliths of Easter Island. This South Pacific island, over 2,000 miles from mainland South America, has an astronomical allure all of its own. Huge stone statues known as Moai face inland from every beach, and are said to stare at the stars.

14 March 2025

Type: Total Lunar Eclipse

An hour-long ‘Blood Moon’ will be visible to all in the U.S. and Canada, and South America. The west coast of North Africa will receive a glimpse of an eclipsed moonset and the west coast of Australia will see an eclipsed moonrise.

29 March 2025: the UK and Europe

Type: Partial Solar Eclipse

As much as 47% of the Sun will be blocked by the Moon from the U.K. during this event. It will be visible most easily in Europe, though extreme southeastern Atlantic Canada will be able to try for an 84% eclipsed sunrise.

7 September 2025

Type: Total Lunar Eclipse

A 1 hour 22 minute lunar totality will be on show to Africa, India, China and Australia as the entire Indian Ocean gets its decade-best view of a ‘Blood Moon’.

21 September 2025: New Zealand

Type: Partial Solar Eclipse

An eclipsed sunrise that sees about 72% of the Sun blocked by the Moon is going to be visible from New Zealand – and that’s it!

17 February 2026: Southern Chile

Type: Annular Solar Eclipse

About 96% of the Sun’s center will be obscured for just 2 minutes 20 seconds, but only to a remote part of Antarctica. Southern Chile will get the merest of partial solar eclipses. This will be an eclipse almost exclusively for penguins and whales.

3 March 2026

Type: Total Lunar Eclipse

About 58 minutes of lunar totality will be observable from the U.S., Australia and East Asia, though since the Moon’s southern limb only just makes it inside Earth’s shadow, our satellite may remain fairly bright.

Advertisement

12 August 2026: Iceland and Spain

Type: Total Solar Eclipse

A sky full of auroras during totality in Iceland!? That is very unlikely. More probable is that the ‘Land of Fire and Ice’ will be clouded-out. However, while a 2 minutes 10 seconds totality will occur 25º above the horizon from Iceland’s Snæfellsnes peninsula, in northern Spain it will be just 10º up, and decreasing to a risky eclipsed sunset from Majorca. Wherever you watch from you’ll be on tenterhooks for clear skies.