What comets and asteroids are in the sky tonight?

Comets, asteroids and other Near-Earth Objects (NEOs) are a fascinating sight to behold, if you can manage to spot one in the night sky.

Many will remember the appearance of Comet Hale-Bopp in the 1990s, or much more recently, the beautiful sight of Comet NEOWISE that made headlines around the world and enticed us all to take a look up at the evening sky.

Asteroid Vesta, for example, is one member of the Asteroid Belt that can also be seen, provided you know where and when to look.

But how do you spot comets and asteroids in the night sky? Find out in our guide below which comets and asteroids are visible tonight and over the coming weeks.

Comet NEOWISE, photographed by Kieron Vernon, Coventry, UK, 11 July 2020. Equipment: Sony a7III camera, Sigma 24-70mm lens, ISO 800, 20x6”.

May 2022: 13 Egeria & 18 Melpomene

13 Egeria

Credit: Pete Lawrence

Asteroid 13 Egeria reaches opposition on 4 May when it can be found shining at 10th magnitude in Libra, the Scales, less than a degree to the west-southwest of mag. +2.7 Zubenelgenubi (Alpha2 (α2) Librae).

Zubenelgenubi is the name given to the brighter, eastern component of the double star.

The fainter companion, Alpha1 (α1) Librae, shines at mag. +5.2 and is located 3.8 arcminutes to the northwest of Alpha2.

At 01:00 BST (00:00 UT) on 1 May, 13 Egeria is located about 20 arcminutes southwest of Zubenelgenubi, shining at mag. +10.1.

It reaches its peak opposition brightness of mag. +10.0 on 4 May, remaining that bright for a couple of days before dimming again.

By the month’s close, 13 Egeria will have faded to mag. +10.8.

Its monthly track has it heading west, curving and tilted slightly south. It crosses the border from Libra into Virgo on 28 May.

Facts about asteroid 13 Egeria

Egeria was discovered by Annibale de Gasparis on 2 November 1850.

It is a main belt asteroid, taking 4.14 years to complete its orbit around the Sun.

Its orbital distance varies from 2.79 AU at perihelion to 2.36 AU at aphelion, and it spins on its axis once every 7.05 hours.

Egeria was named after a mythological nymph and is a dark object with an albedo of just 8.25%, a figure that indicates how much light is reflected by its surface.

It’s an uncommon type of carbonaceous asteroid known as a G-type, which accounts for just 5 per cent of the asteroid population.

Its occultations of stars have given us details about the asteroid’s physical size.

One such event on 8 January 1992 gave us dimensions of 217km x 196km.

A second opportunity, on 22 January 2008, meant its size could be refined to 214.8km x 192km.

18 Melpomene

Asteroid 18 Melpomene reaches opposition on 5 May. Shining at mag. +10.3, Melpomene is located in northern Libra.

April 2022: Asteroid 8 Flora & Asteroid 10 Hygiea

This month there are several low numbered asteroids reaching opposition, including 8 Flora on 12 April, 15 Eunomia on 16 April and 10 Hygiea on 28 April.

Asteroid 8 Flora

Credit: BBC Sky at Night Magazine / Pete Lawrence

8 Flora, an asteroid, is close to opposition on 12 April.

Technically, opposition occurs when a superior or minor planet has an elongation of 180˚ from the Sun.

However, some objects may not achieve this within a particular year, reaching an elongation of almost 180˚.

On 12 April, Flora’s elongation reaches 170.3˚, which is just shy of a true opposition, but certainly good enough to present the asteroid at its best for the year.

On this date Flora shines at mag. +9.8 in the constellation of Virgo, the Virgin. It’s located near to mag. +3.4 Heze (Zeta (ζ) Virginis) in April.

On the night of 12 April, 8 Flora lies 1˚ north of Heze (Zeta (ζ) Virginis).

During the rest of April, it follows a gently curving track, approximately parallel to the line joining Heze to Auva (Delta (δ) Virginis), its brightness making it a great target for a small scope.

Facts about Asteroid 8 Flora

Flora is a large asteroid. Its mean diameter is 128km, based on tri-axial ellipsoidal dimensions of 136km x 136km x 113km and it has a high albedo of 24.3% (a measure of how much incoming light the asteroid reflects).

At favourable oppositions it can brighten to mag. +7.9, but is also capable of dimming to mag. +11.6. The near-opposition presents Flora at a fairly average brightness.

Asteroid 10 Hygiea

Credit: BBC Sky at Night Magazine / Pete Lawrence

Of the three asteroids on view in April 2022, 10 Hygiea will be the brightest, reaching mag. +9.3 as it sneaks into Virgo, the Virgin having spent much of the month in neighbouring Libra, the Scales.

On 1 April, 10 Hygiea can be seen 5˚ to the southwest of mag. +2.7 Zubenelgenubi (Alpha2 Librae).

Zubenelgenubi is a double star, the mag. +2.7 primary having a mag. +5.2 companion, which is 3.8 arcminutes to the northwest of it.

As the month progresses, Hygiea performs a gently arcing movement to the west-northwest, crossing the border between Libra and Virgo on the night of 22/23 April.

It begins its monthly path at mag. +9.9, brightening to its peak opposition brightness of mag. +9.3 on 25 April, a level it maintains to the month’s end.

Facts about Asteroid 10 Hygiea

10 Hygiea was discovered on 12 April 1849 by Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis at the Naples observatory.

It’s a large body located in the main asteroid belt, with dimensions of 450km x 430km x 424km. It’s estimated to contain 3% of the total mass of the main asteroid belt.

10 Hygiea takes 5.57 years to complete one orbit of the Sun at an average distance of 3.1 AU.

As a C-type or carbonaceous asteroid it was once considered for dwarf planet status, mainly by virtue of its nearly round shape, which is close to what you’d expect if it had undergone plastic deformation due to gravity, also known as hydrostatic equilibrium.

It’s now believed that Hygiea’s shape is due to it being a ‘collisional family’ object, a body disrupted by an impact which resulted in fragments coming together to form it.

March 2022: Comet 19P/Borrelly & Asteroid 16 Psyche

Comet 19P/Borrelly

Comet 19/P Borrelly passes northwest of the Pleiades on 15/16 March 2022. Credit: Pete Lawrence

Comet 19P/Borrelly was at its brightest in February 2022, the comet reaching perihelion on 1 February.

At its peak it was expected to reach mag. +8.9, making it a binocular target.

As we head into March, Comet 19P/Borrelly may just remain within binocular range, but it is dimming.

On 1 March, Borrelly shines with a predicted integrated magnitude of mag. +9.5, about 15˚ to the west of the Pleiades open cluster, in the middle of Aries, the Ram.

It’s currently tracking northeast, passing 4˚ to the south of the mag. +3.6 triple star system 41 Arietis on the night of 3/4 March.

By 12 March, Borrelly’s magnitude will have reduced to mag. +10.0. At 00:00 UT on 12th, the comet is about 8˚ to the west-northwest of the Pleiades.

View of the Pleiades through 15x70 binoculars. Credit: Pete Lawrence

On the nights of 13/14 and 14/15 March, it passes close to the mag. +4.5 TYC 1796-1306-1 in Aries, an orange coloured star.

If Borrelly is showing the greenish hue associated with comets, this should make a nice colour contrast, despite the large difference in brightness between the two.

Closest approach to the Pleiades occurs on the night of 15/16 March, the comet expected to be around mag. +10.1 at this time as it passes 7˚ to the northwest of the cluster.

On 21/22 March, Borrelly will lie about one-third of a degree north of mag. +3.8 Omicron (ο) Persei.

Its northeast track takes it up towards NGC 1499, the California Nebula.

It lies a couple of degrees to the south of the nebula on 26/27 March, moving within one degree of its eastern edge on the 28/29 March, when Borrelly is expected to have faded to around 11th magnitude.

Asteroid 16 Psyche

Asteroid 16 Psyche reaches opposition in Leo. Credit: Pete Lawrence

Asteroid 16 Psyche reaches opposition on 3 March when it can be found shining at mag. +10.4 in the belly of Leo, the Lion.

At 00:00 UT on 1 March, Psyche appears at mag. +10.5 and forms the northeast vertex of an equilateral triangle with mag. +4.6 Chi (χ) Leonis and the mag. +5.0 star 59 Leonis.

It subsequently tracks west-northwest, brightening to mag. +10.4 on 2 March, a level it maintains until 5 March.

It then starts to dim, ending the month at mag. +11.1. At this time, it will be located 1.5˚ east-northeast of variable Rho (ρ) Leonis.

This star exhibits a small brightness variation between mag. +3.8 and mag. +3.9. Psyche’s position at the end of the month places it around 3˚ to the southwest of the galaxy trio M95, M96 and M105.

Facts about asteroid 16 Psyche

Asteroid 16 Psyche is being studied by NASA spacecraft Psyche. Credit: NASA

Psyche has a diameter of 200km and is thought to be the remnant iron core of a failed planet, a protoplanet.

This is a body that formed out of the Solar System’s original protoplanetary disc and had enough mass to undergo its own internal melting and deformation.

The result is a massive object, Psyche ranking as one of the ten most massive asteroids known.

It’s so massive that its gravitational effect on other asteroids can be used to measure its mass. This has been determined as 2.72 x 1019 kg.

Psyche’s orbit takes 4.99 years to complete, its passage around the Sun taking place at an average distance of 2.9 AU.

It rotates relatively quickly, completing one rotation every 4.2 hours.

It is believed to be potato-shaped, measuring 279km x 232km x 189km.

Its size and shape were partly calculated by compiling the results of over 100 occultation events involving distant stars.

February 2022: Comet C/2019 L3 Atlas and 19P/Borrelly; Asteroid 20 Massalia

Comet C/2019 L3 Atlas

Comet C/2019 L3 Atlas curves south around the foot of the twin Castor in Gemini in February 2022. Credit: Pete Lawrence

In January 2022 Comet C/2019 L3 Atlas reached perihelion in Gemini, when it appeared at its brightest, hovering about 10th magnitude.

In February 2022, L3 Atlas continues to be well positioned for UK viewing and, if it behaves as predicted, will remain around 10th magnitude, making it an object for larger binoculars and small telescopes.

Discovered by the ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) facility at Haleakala, Hawaii on 10 June 2019, the comet has been a steady performer for many months.

It begins its February track 2˚ north of mag. +3.0 Mebsuta (Epsilon (ε) Geminorum).

From here it tracks into the main shape of western Gemini, the Twins curving south to end the month 2˚ northeast of mag. +4.1 Nu (ν) Geminorum.

This places it near the stars forming the foot of the twin Castor, which is a distinctive area thanks to the presence of open cluster M35.

The cluster is located about 6˚ to the west-northwest of L3 Atlas at the end of February and a mid- or wide-field photograph should capture both objects easily.

Comet 19P/ Borrelly

Comet 19P Borrelly makes a good binocular target as it heads northeast through Pisces in February 2022. Credit: Pete Lawrence

Comet 19P/Borrelly heads northeast through Pisces, the Fishes and into Aries, the Ram in February.

19P/Borrelly reaches perihelion on 2 February, and from the middle of January to 4 February it is expected to appear at mag. +8.0, making it a good target for binoculars and small telescopes.

The comet has been moving northeast and this month it will be favourably located.

At February’s start, it’s positioned south of the narrowing pattern of stars converging on Alrescha (Alpha (α) Piscium). Use mag. +4.9 Mu (μ) Piscium and +4.4 Nu (ν) Piscium to locate it.

19P/Borrelly then tracks northeast, passing Mu Piscium by 0.6˚ on the evening of 3 February and missing mag. +4.3 Omicron (ο) Piscium by 0.5˚ on the evenings of 7 and 8 February.

The comet slips across the border of Pisces and Aries on 9/10 February, and on the evening of 21 February it appears 5˚ northwest of Uranus.

As it continues tracking northeast, it ends the month close to mag. +5.5 Nu (ν) Arietis. At this time 19P/Borrelly lies 7˚ north of Uranus.

19P/Borrelly should appear brightest at February’s start, at mag. +7.9. By mid-month it’s predicted to be mag. +8.1, and it will be down to mag. +8.5 by the month’s close.

Despite its slow decline, these magnitudes are still respectable for a comet and 19P/Borrelly should remain a decent binocular target for the month.

Asteroid 20 Massalia

Asteroid 20 Massalia reaches opposition on 5 February 2022. Credit: Pete Lawrence

Asteroid 20 Massalia is a good target with a small telescope throughout February 2022. It reaches opposition in February in Cancer, the Crab.

It’s located near to the border of Cancer and Leo, the Lion on 1 February, 5˚ east-northeast of mag. +4.3 Acubens (Alpha (α) Cancri).

It then tracks west-northwest along a line that takes it to a point about 4˚ southeast of mag. +3.9 Delta (δ) Cancri.

Massalia has an orbit that keeps it within the inner part of the main asteroid belt.

It’s the parent body of a large group of asteroids known as the Massalia family, a collection which has over 6,000 members.

Massalia is an S-type, or stony asteroid, with a mean diameter of 145km. Its orbital period is 3 years 9 months and its mean distance from the Sun is 2.41 AU (361 million kilometres).

When at aphelion, its orbit takes it out as far as 2.75 AU from the Sun, and when at perihelion it moves in as close as 2.07 AU.

Massalia is believed to be nearly spherical in shape, having triaxial ellipsoidal dimensions of 160x145x132km.

It is also believed to have large, flat regions on its surface. Its rotation period is 8.1 hours.

Massalia’s geometric albedo is 21%, a figure that indicates how much incoming sunlight is reflected back from the asteroid’s surface.

This leads to an apparent magnitude that ranges from +8.3 at favourable oppositions to mag. +12.0 at its least favourable oppositions.

February 2022 is favourable, Massalia reaching opposition on 5 February when it appears to shine at mag. +8.5.

On 1 February, Massalia is mag. +8.7, brightening by one-fifth of a magnitude as it reaches opposition. By the month’s end it will have dimmed to mag. +9.3.

January 2022: Comet C/2019 L3 Atlas, Comet 19P/Borrelly

Comet C/2019 L3 Atlas is well placed in January and will be best seen at the start and end of the month when the Moon is absent.

Reaching perihelion on 10 January, Comet C/2019 L3 Atlas is expected to reach mag. +9.7, making it a viable target for larger binoculars or a small telescope.

A chart showing the position of Comet C/2019 L3 Atlas throughout January 2022. Credit: Pete Lawrence

L3 Atlas was discovered by the ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System) facility at Haleakala, Hawaii on 10 June 2019.

Around 18th magnitude, it has brightened since then. It is located in the constellation of Gemini, tracking along the northern edge of the stick figure representing the body of the twin Castor.

In terms of brightness, C/2019 L3 Atlas is expected to stay at mag. +9.7 for the first half of the month, dropping a tenth of a magnitude during the second half.

If the sky is clear and the Moon is out of the way, it should be easy to keep tabs on.

At January’s start, the comet is 3˚ north of mag. +4.4 Tau (τ) Geminorum, midway between mag. +1.9 Castor (Alpha (α) Geminorum) and mag. +3.4 Theta (θ) Geminorum.

It follows a curving path southwest, ending the month 2˚ north of Mebsuta (Epsilon (ε) Geminorum). The full track length over the month is around 10˚.

Slightly brighter than 10th magnitude, L3 Atlas will make a great imaging target for wide-field and close-up study.

A chart showing the position of Comet 19P/Borrelly throughout January 2022. Credit: Pete Lawrence

C/2019 L3 Atlas isn’t the only bright comet visible this month. 19P Borrelly is moving northeast as it approaches perihelion on 2 February.

Comet 19P/Borrelly is potentially visible using binoculars and should be a great target for small telescopes.

It joins comet C/2019 L3 ATLAS in January’s night sky to produce a great cometary feast.

The comet is currently moving northeast and brightening as it goes.

Starting the month in Cetus, not far from mag. +2.0 Deneb Kaitos (Beta (β) Ceti), the comet remains inside the Cetus boundary for much of the month, managing to slip into Pisces at the end of January.

On the evening of 1 January, 19P sits 5˚ west of Deneb Kaitos, visible after evening twilight has subsided and true darkness has descended, just after 18:00 UT.

This places the comet slightly to the west of south, around 19˚ up as seen from the centre of the UK.

By the month’s end, 19P is predicted to have brightened to mag. +8.9 and, located 3˚ southwest of mag. +4.9 Mu (μ) Piscium on the evening of 31 January, its altitude will have improved too, the comet appearing about 34˚ up as true darkness arrives.

This is despite the region of sky containing Borrelly having naturally drifted further west of south as darkness falls.

We know about Comet 19P/Borrelly thanks to a visit by the Deep Space 1 probe in 2001.

Its nucleus is 8km x 4km x 4km and it follows an elliptical orbit, which takes it out as far as 5.83 AU from the Sun and in as close as 1.35 AU, the distance the comet will be from the Sun at perihelion on 1 February.

It takes Borrelly 6.8 years to make one orbit. Its closest approach to Earth is 55 million km.

December 2021: C/2019 L3 Atlas, 67P Churyumov-Gerasimenko, 4P/Faye

The month’s tracks for C/2019 L3 Atlas, 67P Churyumov-Gerasimenko and 4P/Faye. Credit: Pete Lawrence

There are three reasonably bright comets and one wild card in December 2021.

Comets 67P Churyumov-Gerasimenko, 4P/Faye and C/2019 L3 Atlas are all located in the general region centred on Gemini, highest around 00:30 UT on 1 December, 23:30 UT mid-month and 22:30 UT by the month’s end.

Comets 67P Churyumov-Gerasimenko

Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko in conjunction with the Crab Nebula (M1) imaged from Mayhill, New Mexico on 9 October 2021 by José J. Chambó (www.cometografia.es). Equipment: Telescope Takahashi FSQ-106ED f/5.0, SBIG STL-11000M camera, Exposure 26 min. (L=10x120 bin1 + RGB=1x120 bin2).

67P is the periodic comet visited by the Rosetta spacecraft from 2014 to 2016.

It reached perihelion on 2 November when it was brightest at mag. +10.7. During December, 67P fades from mag. +10.9 to +11.7.

The comet is relatively easy to find as it never wanders far from mag. +4.0 Iota (ι) Cancri, staying within 5˚ of the star throughout December.

Comet 4P/Faye

Periodic comet 4P/Faye reached perihelion on 8 September and like 67P is now fading.

On 1 December it is predicted to be at mag. +11.9, not significantly dimmer than its mag. +11.5 perihelion peak.

By the month’s end, it will have dimmed to mag. +12.5. 4P/Faye follows a gently curving track to the west in December, in an area of sky about 9˚ to the south of Alhena (Gamma (ζ) Geminorum).

Comet C/2019 L3 Atlas

Comet C/2019 L3 Atlas is the brightest of the three, starting the month at mag. +9.9 and ending at mag. +9.7.

Its December track starts conveniently 5˚ to the north of Castor (Alpha (α) Geminorum) and from there follows an almost linear path southwest, moving just 7˚ throughout the month.

Actually, all three comets have relatively short paths this month, making it both easier to keep track of these objects and photograph them.

Comet C/2021 A1 Leonard

The other comet to keep an eye on in December is Leonard, which seems to be continually brightening and which you can find out about via our guide to Comet C/2021 A1 Leonard.

November 2021: Comet 67P

Comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko is the comet made famous by ESA’s spectacular Rosetta mission. In November 2021 it can be found passing from Gemini into Cancer.

Comet 67P maintains similar brightness throughout November. Credit: Pete Lawrence

At 00:00 UT on 1 November, 67P is located 2° southwest of mag. +3.8 Iota (ι) Geminorum, and predicted to appear at integrated magnitude +10.7.

On the night of 3/4 November it passes approximately one degree south of Iota Geminorum heading east.

It lies 40 arcminutes southwest of mag. +4.1 Upsilon (υ) Geminorum at 00:00 UT on 5 November, and southeast of the star by a similar distance at 00:00 UT on the 6 November.

At 00:00 UT on 8 November it lies 1.6° south of Pollux (Beta (β) Geminorum).

Comet 67P captured by Rosetta's NAVCAM on 21 May 2015. Credit: ESA/Rosetta/NAVCAM – CC BY-SA IGO 3.0

The comet then passes close to mag. 5.0 Phi (φ) Geminorum on the nights of 9/10 and 10/11 November and 30 arcminutes south of mag. +5.1 Chi (χ) Cancri on 18/19 November.

67P can be found 2° south of mag. +4.0 Iota (ι) Cancri during the morning of 30 November.

The comet remains at a fairly constant brightness throughout the month and is predicted to dim marginally to mag. +10.9 by its end.

67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko is a Jupiter-family comet. This is a class of periodic comets with orbital periods less than 20 years and orbital inclinations of less than 30°.

Its orbit takes it out as far as 5.63 AU from the Sun at aphelion and in as close as 1.243 AU at perihelion. The next perihelion occurs on 2 November.

The comet was discovered by Klim Ivanovich Churyumov while examining a photo taken by Svetlana Ivanovna Gerasimenko on 11 September 1969.

October 2021: Comet 4P/Faye

October 2021 offers a great opportunity to observe Comet 4P/Faye as it passes slightly to the east of Betelgeuse in Orion.

The comet puts on a faint but steady performance in October, passing through a region of sky across Orion’s Club and through to the southwest corner of Gemini.

4P/Faye’s magnitude holds steady at +11.5 all month.

Look for Comet 4P/Faye in the early hours of the morning throughout October 2021. Credit: Pete Lawrence

Starting its path 9˚ north and slightly east of Betelgeuse (Alpha (α) Orionis), the comet tracks east in October, gaining a more southeast trajectory at the month’s end to position it a little over a degree south of mag. +3.3 Xi (ξ) Geminorum.

As a handy guide to sky distance, the apparent separation of Rigel (Beta (β) Orionis) and Mintaka (Delta (δ) Orionis) is 9˚, while the gap between Xi and 30 Geminorum – the mag. +4.5 star slightly northwest of Xi – is half a degree.

4P/Faye is a periodic comet with an orbital period of 7.55 years. It’s a Jupiter-family comet, a class which describes comets with a period of less than 20 years and orbital inclinations less than 30˚.

Faye’s orbit takes it in as close as 1.666 AU from the Sun at perihelion and out as far as 6.026 AU at aphelion. The last perihelion occurred on 8 September 2021.

4P/Faye is named after Hervé Faye, a French astronomer who first observed the comet on 23 November 1843, with confirmation coming on the 25th.

The discovery was made possible because the comet was passing close to Earth at the time, making it appear bright.

This month, 4P/Faye is best seen with medium to large telescopes. Smaller instruments should be able to pick it up in a dark sky.

Its position north of Orion is favourable, this area of sky reaching greatest altitude in the early hours of the morning.

September 2021: minor planet 2 Pallas

Minor planet 2 Pallas is, as its prefix number suggests, the second minor planet discovered. It’s one of the ‘big four’ asteroids which includes 1 Ceres (now re-classified as a dwarf planet), 3 Juno and 4 Vesta.

They were discovered in close proximity to one another between 1 January 1801 and 29 March 1807 (for more on Vesta, read our guide to the brilliantly named 'Celestial Police').

Amazingly, 5 Astraea wasn’t discovered until 8 December 1845, breaking a long period where it was thought that 1-4 were the only such objects.

Spot asteroid 2 Pallas as it passes from Pisces to Aquarius throughout September 2021. Credit: Pete Lawrence

To date, around one million asteroids have been observed and recorded. The four largest asteroids (in size order) are Ceres, Vesta, Pallas and Hygiea.

The third discovery, 3 Juno, is the 10th largest. 2 Pallas is third largest with a mean diameter around 513km.

Pallas’s discovery is attributed to Heinrich Olbers on 28 March 1802, but it was a close call.

Charles Messier recorded it 23 years earlier while tracking a comet, but he thought it was a star and its identity remained hidden.

In 1801, Giuseppe Piazzi discovered 1 Ceres. While initially believing it to be a comet, its motion was unlike any he’d seen before.

An image of asteroid 2 Pallas captured by the Very Large telescope. Credit: ESO/Vernazza et al.

After months being lost from sight, Ceres was recovered by Baron von Zach and Olbers later in 1801.

It was while attempting to relocate Ceres a few months later, that Olbers found Pallas which was nearby in the sky.

Pallas reaches opposition on the 11 September 2021 when it can be seen at mag. +8.5 in Pisces, to the southwest of the faint Circlet asterism.

It spends much of the month in Pisces, skipping into Aquarius at the end. Starting the month at mag. +8.8 and ending at mag. +8.9, Pallas is an easy target for a small scope.

It’s a B-type asteroid, part of the C-type class, but having a spectral bias towards blue.

August 2021: asteroid 89 Julia

Track asteroid 89 Julia as it passes close to the Water Jar asterism. Credit: Pete Lawrence

Minor planet 89 Julia reaches opposition in Aquarius in August 2021. 89 Julia orbits the Sun in the main asteroid belt region between Mars and Jupiter. It’s a large object, being around 150km across.

It’s a stony or siliceous asteroid (S-type) discovered in 1866 by French astronomer Édouard Stephan and it’s named after Saint Julia of Corsica.

89 Julia will appear shining at mag. +9.0 near the Water Jar asterism. The Water Jar, or ‘Steering Wheel’, is formed of four similar brightness stars in the northern regions of Aquarius.

It sits south of the triangle that forms the upside-down head of Pegasus and to the west of the faint Circlet asterism in Pisces.

The four stars of the Water Jar asterism are:

Mag. +4.3 Zeta ( ζ ) Aquarii in the centre

) Aquarii in the centre Mag. +4.4 to +4.7 variable star Pi ( π ) Aquarii to the north

) Aquarii to the north Mag. +4.0 Eta ( η ) Aquarii to the east

) Aquarii to the east Mag. +3.8 Gamma ( γ ) Aquarii to the west

The asterism lies 5˚ east of mag. +2.9 Sadalmelik (Alpha (α) Aquarii) and is quite easy to locate.

At the start of August, 89 Julia is located a little over 1.5˚ south-southeast of Gamma Aquarii and from here tracks west-northwest to pass one-third of a degree south of Sadalmelik on the night of 21/22 August.

On 1 August, Julia shines at mag. +9.5, as mentioned above, brightening to mag. +9.0 on 25 August, when it reaches opposition. It then retains this brightness through to the month’s end.

Consequently, 89 Julia may be observed with a small telescope throughout August. To confirm an observation, image or sketch the region in which you think the asteroid is lurking over the course of several nights.

If you’re looking in the correct place, the asteroid’s star-like dot will appear to move.

July 2021: minor planet 12 Victoria

Track 12 Victoria’s progress over July 2021 with a small telescope. Credit: Pete Lawrence

Minor planet 12 Victoria reaches opposition in July 2021. On 1 July it shines at mag. +9.3, slowly brightening over the rest of the month to a peak of mag. +8.8 at opposition on 30 July.

This makes it an ideal object to find and track with a small telescope.

On 1 July 12 Victoria is located in northwest Aquarius, close to the border with Aquila. This region lacks any really bright stars: the best guides are the mag. +4.4 star 3 Aquarii and 70 Aquilae at mag. +4.9.

On 1 July 12 Victoria sits two-thirds of the way along a line from 3 Aquarii towards 70 Aquliae. Its path arcs as it tracks northwest.

At its brightest, near the month’s close, it lies about 2.5˚ east and a fraction south of mag. +3.2 Theta (θ) Aquilae.

The best way to identify 12 Victoria is to sketch or image the field you suspect the asteroid to be located within over the course of several nights.

If 12 Victoria is in this field, its movement will reveal it. In order to achieve this, the field must be recorded with field stars below the threshold of the asteroid, say at least mag. +9.5.

Models of asteroid 12 Victoria. Credit: Astronomical Institute of the Charles University: Josef Ďurech, Vojtěch Sidorin

12 Victoria was discovered on 13 September 1850 by John Russell Hind. Although officially named after the Roman goddess of victory, it was also named in honour of Queen Victoria.

It’s a siliceous or stony (S-type) asteroid, around 120km-across, orbiting within the main belt between Mars and Jupiter.

Its apparent magnitude varies between +8.7 and +12.8, making this opposition quite favourable.

12 Victoria’s orbit takes it out as far as 2.85 AU and in as close as 1.82 AU from the Sun.

Studies of its elongated shape suggest that it might be a binary object, the primary chunk having an irregular shaped moon in mutual orbit around it.

June 2021: See Asteroid 30 Urania

Asteroid 30 Urania was discovered by the English astronomer John Russell Hind on 22 July 1854. It reaches opposition on 14 June 2021, when it can be located against the stars of the constellation of Ophiuchus, the Serpent-bearer.

Urania is a main belt asteroid. Its shape and dimensions were measured using a technique known as speckle interferometry, which revealed the asteroid to be elliptical with a longest dimension of 111km and narrowest of 89km.

At its brightest it can be mag. +9.4, so this opposition doesn’t present it at optimal brightness. It takes 3.64 years to orbit the Sun, an orbit that takes it out as far as 2.67 AU and as close as 2.07 AU.

Urania is an S-type or siliceous asteroid, a class that has a stony or mineralogical composition. S-type asteroids account for about 17% of asteroids.

Use a small telescope to track 30 Urania’s progress over June. Credit: Pete Lawrence

Strictly speaking Urania starts the month in Sagittarius, the Archer, 2˚ north of mag. +4.2, 3 Sagittarii. This positions it very close Sagittarius’s western border and tracking west.

It’s not long before Urania crosses this invisible demarcation line, slipping into Ophiuchus in the early hours of 3 June.

Urania remains above or equal to mag. +11.0 all month, a viable target for a small telescope, but beyond average binocular range.

Its track this month takes it 2˚ south of the mag. +7.4 globular cluster NGC 6401 on the nights of 6/7, 7/8 and 8/9 June.

It passes 0.5º south of mag. +3.3 Theta (θ) Ophiuchi on 22/23 June.

By the month’s end, it’s located 4˚ east-northeast of the mag. +6.8 globular cluster M19. The bright skies found near the June solstice will make locating even a mag. +11.0 object trickier than normal.