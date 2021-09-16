Astronomy Photographer of the Year 13: watch the awards online tonight

This Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2021 awards ceremony is going online. Here's how to watch it.

Kynance Cove under the Milky Way Louise Jones (UK). Category: The Sir Patrick Moore Prize for Best Newcomer. Equipment Nikon D7100 camera, Sigma 10-20 mm lens at 10 mm f/3.5, ISO 3200, 5 x 25-second exposures.
Published: September 16, 2021 at 7:52 am
The winning images of the Astronomy Photographer of the Year 13 competition will be announced tonight, 16 September 2021, during an online awards ceremony beginning at 18:30 BST (17:30 UTC).

In previous years astrophotographers, astronomers, Royal Observatory Greenwich staff and the world's press have gathered at the National Maritime Museum in London where the highly commended, runner-up and winning images have been announced.

But lockdown restrictions caused by COVID-19 have led organisers to move both the 2020 and the 2021 awards ceremonies online.

Astronomy Photographer of the Year 13 shortlisted images

A Daytime Transit © Andrew McCarthy (USA) Elk Grove, California, USA, 14 October 2020 Equipment: Monochrome: Celestron EdgeHD800 telescope at f/10, Hobym Traveller mount, ZWO ASI174MM camera, 1,000 x 1-millisecond exposure. Colour: Orion XT10 telescope at f/10, Hobym Traveller mount, Sony A7II camera, ISO 200, 1-millisecond exposure

The Astronomy Photographer of the Year 13 awards will begin at 18:30 BST (17:30 UTC) and will last for around an hour.

The ceremony will be hosted by two of this year's judges: Dr Emily Drabek-Maunder of the Royal Observatory, and comedian and amateur astronomer Jon Culshaw.

Keep up with news and goings-on before the event by following the #APY13 hashtag on social media.

How to watch Astronomy Photographer of the Year 13

The 2021 awards ceremony will be broadcast live and can be viewed either at the Royal Museums Greenwich Facebook page, or via YouTube below:

If you're unable to watch the ceremony, you can keep track of all the winning images as they're announced on the night by following BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Facebook or Twitter accounts.

Check the Royal Museum Greenwich's Facebook and Twitter accounts for more info.

Authors

Iain Todd, BBC Sky at Night Magazine
Iain ToddScience journalist

Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Staff Writer. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.

