The magnification of a telescope is worked out by dividing the focal length of the telescope by the focal length of the eyepiece in use.

So, for example, a telescope with a focal length of 750mm used with an eyepiece of 15mm focal length will have a magnification of 50x.

You cannot alter the focal length of a telescope, but you can alter the magnification by changing the eyepiece to one with a longer or shorter focal length.

With the same telescope, an eyepiece with a focal length of 10mm would yield a magnification of 75x, while an eyepiece with a focal length of 25mm would give 30x.

