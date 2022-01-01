  1. Home
  2. Astrophotography

Astrophotography

Find out how to take beautiful photographs of the night sky with our astrophotography guides.

Whether you're a total beginner or a season astrophotographer, our expert tutorials and guides will help you take your astro imaging one step further. From equipment reviews to capturing starry nightscapes or deep-sky objects, and from image processing masterclasses to DIY builds, we have all you need to capture the wonders of the cosmos.

Which camera is best for astrophotography? Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus
A beginner's guide to astrophotography

How to image the night sky

Click here for our beginner's guide

More beginners' guides

How to photograph the night sky with your smartphone. Credit: David Trood / Getty Images

Photograph the night sky with your smartphone

How to take nightscape photography. Credit: Serge Brunier, TWAN

How to take nightscape photographs

Taking the time to carefully compose your astro images will help you create something both scientifically interesting and artistic. YouraPechkin / Getty Images

How to create artistic astrophotos

Astrophotography can be tricky to do from a big city shrouded by light pollution. Credit: Paul Carstairs / Alamy Stock Photo

How to capture astrophotos from a light-polluted city

Our latest astrophotography articles

Vega and the surrounding stars through a telescope. Taken with a guided setup, the vista appears sharp, with stars like pins. Credit: Ade Ashford.
Advice

A guide to telescope autoguiders

Lunar Eclipse (10/12/2011) by Tim Jukes, Tsukuba, Japan.
Astrophotography guides

How to create a video animation of a lunar eclipse

starshrink north america nebula after
Astrophotography guides

How to use Starshrink for astrophotography

Credit: abriendomundo / iStock / Getty Images Plus
Advice

Buyer's guide Best telescopes for astrophotography

Click here for more guides

Astrophotography equipment

Which camera is best for astrophotography? Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus

Buyer's guide Best astro imaging cameras

Credit: abriendomundo / iStock / Getty Images Plus

Buyer's guide Best telescopes for astrophotography

Starlight Xpress Trius Pro 694

Buyer's guide Best CCD cameras

A conjunction of Venus, Jupiter and the moon from February 2019, taken using an iPhone 7. Credit: Jamie Carter

Buyer's guide Smartphone astrophoto gadgets

More telescope and camera reviews

Beginner's projects

Ready to complete your first project? Here are some beginner's guides to capturing specific targets
The Plough / Ursa Major. Credit: Christophe Lehenaff / Getty Images

How to photograph a constellation

The night sky over Lake Tekapo, New Zealand. Credit: Nigel Killeen / Getty Images

How to photograph the stars

how to photograph the Moon. Credit: Pete Lawrence

How to photograph the Moon

A sunset captured by Pete Lawrence. Credit: Pete Lawrence

How to photograph a sunset

Noctilucent clouds. Credit: Adrien Mauduit

How to capture and process images of noctilucent clouds

A clear night can provide a perfect opportunity for a conjunction photo, like this pairing of Jupiter and the Moon. Credit: Pete Lawrence

How to photograph a conjunction

Next steps in astro imaging

Progress your astrophotography techniques with our intermediate projects
How to photograph the planets. Credit: JULIAN74 / Getty Images / iStock

How to photograph the planets

Follow our tips and techniques and you too can capture the spectacle of a beautiful auroral display. Image Credit: Jamie Carter

How to photograph the aurora

How to safely photograph the Sun. Credit: Pete Lawrence

How to safely photograph the Sun

Space Shuttle Discovery can be seen docked to the ISS (on the left) in this stereo image from 2011. Image Credit: Thierry Legault

How to take a photo of the International Space Station

A DSLR can easily capture the elliptical smudge of M31, as well as satellite galaxies M32 and M110. Credit: Pete Lawrence

How to photograph the Andromeda galaxy with a DSLR camera

Steve Brown's image 'Stunning Sirius' showing the different colours of the star as it twinkles through our atmosphere. Credit: Steve Brown

Astrophotography guide Capture the changing colours of a twinkling star

Image processing

Learn how to tweak and process your astro images and make them really stand out.

How to transform your astrophotos with image processing. Credit: Farknot_Architect / iStock / Getty Images

More image processing guides

Andromeda Photoshop processing

Image processing Processing the Andromeda Galaxy in Photoshop

Milky Way stack layers after

Image processing How to stack layers of images of the Milky Way

How to use photoshop masks. Credit: Charlotte Daniels

Image processing How to use Photoshop masks

How to remove chromatic aberration from your astrophotos. Credit: Paul Money

Image processing How to get rid of unwanted colour fringes on stars

How to use PixInsight to enhance the brightness of a galaxy image without affecting the stars. Credit: Steve Richards

Image processing Use PixInsight to enhance a galaxy's brightness

The final Jupiter image after further brightness and colour balance correction. Credit: Martin Lewis

Image processing Remove the effects of twilight from your planetary images

The final shot of M33, stacked from 13 two-minute exposures, after post-processing. Credit: Dave Eagle

Image processing How to use DeepSkyStacker for astrophotography

The final edited image of the solar prominence is altogether cleaner, sharper and shows more fine detail. Credit: Mary McIntyre

Image processing Use Focus Magic to sharpen your images of the Sun

Astrophotography galleries

View our galleries of beautiful cosmic objects captueed by astrophotographers from around the world.
Comet Hyakutake. Credit: andykazie / Getty Images

Comets

The Rosette Nebula Stephen Heliczer, London, 27 February 2021 Equipment: ZWO ASI 294MC Pro colour camera, Radian Raptor 61 apo refractor, SkyGuider Pro tracking mount, Radian tripod

Nebulae

Our Solar System formed from a disc of gas and dust; the plane of this disc is what we see as the ecliptic. Credit: MARK GARLICK/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

Planets

Church Points to the Stars by Richard Abels, Exton, Rutland, UK. Equipment: Modified Canon 1100D, 10-20mm f4 lens, BackyardEOS software.

Stars

Galaxy M74 Credit: NASA, ESA and the Hubble Heritage (STScI/AURA)-ESA/Hubble Collaboration; Acknowledgment: R. Chandar (University of Toledo) and J. Miller (University of Michigan)

Galaxies

A glass positive of the 1919 total solar eclipse used by Arthur Eddington to confirm Einstein's theory of general relativity. Science & Society Picture Library / Getty Images

Eclipses

A view of the Sun captured by ESA's Solar Orbiter, 30 May 2020. Credit: Solar Orbiter/EUI Team (ESA & NASA); CSL, IAS, MPS, PMOD/WRC, ROB, UCL/MSSL

The Sun

Moon Rich Addis, Wallasey, Merseyside, 21 March 2021. Equipment: ZWO ASI 120MC colour camera, Celestron NexStar 6SE Schmidt-Cassegrain

The Moon

Click here for more astrophotography guides