Astrophotography
Find out how to take beautiful photographs of the night sky with our astrophotography guides.
Whether you're a total beginner or a season astrophotographer, our expert tutorials and guides will help you take your astro imaging one step further. From equipment reviews to capturing starry nightscapes or deep-sky objects, and from image processing masterclasses to DIY builds, we have all you need to capture the wonders of the cosmos.
A beginner's guide to astrophotography
How to image the night sky
Beginner's projects
Ready to complete your first project? Here are some beginner's guides to capturing specific targets
By entering your details, you are agreeing to BBC Sky at Night Magazine terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Next steps in astro imaging
Progress your astrophotography techniques with our intermediate projects
More image processing guides
View our galleries of beautiful cosmic objects captueed by astrophotographers from around the world.