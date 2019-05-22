February 2019 Bonus Content

Observing forms

Record your observations of Jupiter, Mars, Saturn, Venus and the Sun with our handy printable forms.

If you observe the Sun, remember NEVER to look at it with your naked eye; either project it through your telescope or use a solar filter on your telescope's front lens.

Jupiter (PDF)

Mars (PDF)

Saturn (PDF)

Venus (PDF)

The Sun (PDF)

Binocular / Deep-sky tour

Download this month's binocular and deep-sky tour charts. The charts are printed in black on white so they can be viewed under red light at your telescope.

Binocular tour (PDF)

Deep-sky tour (PDF)

DIY Astronomy - Build a red light sketching pad

Download extra images and plans to help with this month's DIY Astronomy project on p. 82 of the issue.

DIY Astronomy - Build a red light sketching pad (zip)

Interview - NASA's Carey Lisse

Equipment review guide

See the results of every test we've ever carried out in our equipment review guide.

Equipment review guide (PDF)

Download this month's wallpaper

Copyright: Pete Lawrence

Download in ratios 4:3, 5:4, 16:9 and 16:10 for your computer desktop.

Audio book preview: Brief Answers to the Big Questions

Brief Answers to Big Questions is Stephen Hawking’s final work. Download an excerpt from the audio book (mp3).

Virtual Planetarium

Pete Lawrence and Paul Abel guide us through February's night skies.

View the Virtual Planetarium here or view in the window below.