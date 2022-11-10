Access this month's Bonus Content. If you are having trouble with any of the download links, right-click on the link, select 'Copy Link Address' and paste the link in a new window in your web browser.

Virtual Planetarium

Pete Lawrence and Paul Abel reveal December's night-sky highlights.

Interview: Apollo 17, behind the scenes

Dermot Gethings attended the launch of the last mission to the Moon. He reveals his first-hand view of the event.

Binocular and deep-sky tours

Download this month's binocular and deep-sky tour charts. The charts are printed in black on white so they can be viewed under red light at your telescope.

SAN 211 Binocular Tour (PDF)

SAN 211 Deep-Sky Tour (PDF)

Southern Hemisphere Sky Chart

Download our sky chart for observers in the southern hemisphere.

SAN 211 Southern Hemisphere Chart (PDF)

Observing forms

Record your observations of Jupiter, Mars, Saturn, Venus and the Sun with our handy printable forms.

If you observe the Sun, remember NEVER to look at it with your naked eye; either project it through your telescope or use a solar filter on your telescope's front lens.

Jupiter observing form (PDF)

Mars observing form (PDF)

Saturn observing form (PDF)

Venus observing form (PDF)

Solar observing form (PDF)

Readers' Gallery

Eye On The Sky

Software

This month's deep-sky tour plan file can be imported into the Argo Navis Digital Telescope Computer using Argonaut software, a free utility available from Wildcard Innovations. Using Argo Navis with this month's deep-sky tour plan file, you can:

• display essential information from the Argo Navis database for each object

• slew your telescope to each object in the plan - requires a compatible mount.

• push your telescope to each object in the plan using the coordinates provided on the Argo Navis display.

To import this month's deep-sky tour plan file into Argo Navis using Argonaut software:

Download and save the file to your hard drive.

Run the Argonaut utility program and transfer the plan into your Argo Navis DTC.

This month's Deep-Sky Tour plan file is produced by Deep-Sky Planner 8 (see knightware.biz/dsp).

Copyright Wildcard Innovations Pty Ltd.

License type Full software

Platform Windows

Versions 8.1, 10

Deep-Sky Planner 8 astronomy software for Windows provides the tools you need to make your time at the telescope more efficient and enjoyable.

• sort the objects in the plan according to the best time and order to view each object.

• slew your ASCOM-compatible Go-To mount to each object in the plan - requires ASCOM software (free).

• show a sky chart centred on each object in the plan using one of the top planetarium software titles – requires TheSky, Starry Night, Redshift, Cartes du Ciel (free) or Stellarium (free).

• record your observation in the open, non-proprietary observing log.

Details about Deep-Sky Planner and how to purchase can be found here.

Download the Deep-Sky Planner compatible file of this month's deep-sky tour observing plan file so that you can visit each object directly with Deep-Sky Planner. Save the file to your hard drive and double click it to open it in Deep-Sky Planner.

If you are one of the many astronomers who use the ASCOM driver EQMOD to control your ASCOM-compatible Go-To mount, you can use an add-on application called EQTOUR to call up various sets of sky tours like Messier, Caldwell, Globular Clusters and simply click on an object name to slew to it.

Details about the application and how to download it free of charge can be found here.

Download the EQTOUR compatible file of our monthly Deep-sky tour, so that you can visit each object directly from your EQMod control panel. We've also included a PDF document that explains the system and how to get it installed with your telescope setup.

Copy the .lst file from the folder that appears into the same directory as the EQTOUR application file, EQTOUR.exe, and follow the instructions in the link above.

License type Full software

Platform iOS, Android

Versions 4 or later (Plus or Pro editions)

This month's deep-sky tour plan file can be imported into SkySafari software, available from Simulation Curriculum.

Using this month's deep-sky tour plan file on SkySafari, you can:

• view each object in SkySafari's night sky simulation view

• display essential information from the SkySafari database for each object

• slew your telescope to each object in the plan - requires a compatible mount.

To import this month's deep-sky tour plan file into SkySafari, please see the SkySafari user manual for your device platform and version of SkySafari.

This month's Deep-Sky Tour plan file is produced by Deep-Sky Planner 8.

Watch The Sky at Night