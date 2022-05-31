  1. Home
Inside the latest issue of BBC Sky at Night Magazine

Our May 2022 issue is out now

  • 19 deep-sky targets to observe this Galaxy Season
  • How to see the 16 May total lunar eclipse
  • Observing the Belt of Venus
  • 7 scientists who led the search for dark matter
  • 6 of the best iPhone astronomy apps
  • Use layers to transform your astrophotos
  • What can Venus tell us about climate change?
  • How to navigate the celestial sphere
  • The latest astronomy equipment reviewed
Discover more about the Universe and how to see it - every month.

In every issue of BBC Sky at Night Magazine we explore the wonders of the cosmos and reveal the the best things to see in the night sky over the coming weeks, from naked-eye planets and stars to deep-sky objects.

