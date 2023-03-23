A huge coronal hole on the surface of the Sun could generate moderate geomagnetic storms that have the potential to affect power systems and the operations of spacecraft and satellites.

Advertisement

The heightened activity could also see increased aurora displays visible from Earth.

A 'minor-moderate' storm watch has been put in place by the US Space Weather Prediction Centre following observations of a large coronal hole on the Sun.

Coronal holes are regions of open magnetic field lines on the Sun, which enables the solar wind - streams of charged particles emanating from the Sun into space - to escape more readily.

The current Geomagnetic Storm Watch implemented by the Space Weather Prediction Center is expected to last between 23 - 25 March, reaching levels G1 (minor) on 23 March, up to G2 (moderate) on 24 March and back down to G1 by 25 March.

Potential effects of space weather in the form of minor and moderate geomagnetic storms can include fluctuations in the power grid, impacts on satellite operations and even effects on the behaviour of migratory animals.

Geomagnetic storms can also cause increased aurora displays on Earth.

Advertisement

For more up-to-date info, check www.swpc.noaa.gov and www.metoffice.gov.uk.