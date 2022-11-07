How to see tomorrow's 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse and where to watch online
A total lunar eclipse will be visible in the early hours of 8 November 2022. Find out how to see it.
The 'Blood Moon eclipse', the 'Election Day eclipse': there have been a few names given to describe tomorrow's celestial event.
All you really need to know, however, is that there is a total lunar eclipse occurring in the early hours of 8 November 2022, and during the event observers will be able to see the Moon's surface turn dim and rusty red.
The lunar eclipse will be visible in the USA, Canada, South America, Australia and much of Asia.
Below we'll look at the basic facts and timings, but for the full picture and the science behind what we're seeing, read our complete guide to the 8 November total lunar eclipse.
Unlike a solar eclipse, there's no danger associated with observing a total lunar eclipse and it can be safely seen with the naked eye.
There's also no need to use binoculars, a telescope or any specialist equipment, but if you do have even a modest pair of binoculars or a small refractor to hand, it will certainly enhance the viewing experience.
And it is also possible to photograph a lunar eclipse with a DSLR camera or a smartphone.
8 November lunar eclipse timings
At 08:20 UTC (03:02 EDT), the first stage of the eclipse will begin, but you won't see anything particularly noticeable until the partial stage, which occurs at 09:09 UTC (04:09 EDT).
At this point, it will appear as though a 'bite' is being taken out of the Moon.
You can see an animation showing the stages of the 8 November total lunar eclipse via this NASA video:
Totality begins at 10:17 UTC (05:17 EDT), and this is the moment when the Moon turns rusty red.
Binoculars or a telescope will really help appreciate the mesmerising effects of the total lunar eclipse.
Totality will end at 11:42 UTC (06:42 EDT), and the red tint to the Moon will begin to fade.
