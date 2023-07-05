The James Webb Space Telescope has captured an incredible image showing Saturn, its wonderful rings and 3 of its largest moons.

The image of Saturn was captured using the Webb Telescope's NIRCam instrument as part of an observational program that included several deep exposures of the ringed planet.

These were designed to see whether Webb could detect any faint moons around Saturn, including previously undiscovered satellites that would help planetary scientists complete the picture of Saturn and its history.

An image of Saturn and some of its moons, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument on 25 June 2023. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, M. Tiscareno (SETI Institute), M. Hedman (University of Idaho), M. El Moutamid (Cornell University), M. Showalter (SETI Institute), L. Fletcher (University of Leicester), H. Hammel (AURA); image processing by J. DePasquale (STScI).

Visible in the image are Saturn's moons Dione, Enceladus and Tethys.

Enceladus hosts a subsurface ocean beneath its icy crust and is thought to be one of the prime locations in our Solar System to search for conditions that could support life.

In fact, Webb recently captured an image showing a large plume of water vapour erupting from beneath Enceladus's surface.

A plume of water vapour emanating from the subsurface ocean of Saturn's icy moon Enceladus, as seen by the James Webb Space Telescope. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, Geronimo Villanueva (NASA-GSFC). Processing: Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

Also visible in the Saturn image are amazing details in Saturn's rings, including the famous Cassini division and the Encke gap.

Deeper exposures not yet released to the public will enable planetary scientists to examine some of Saturn's fainter rings, such as the G ring and the E ring.

Also worth noting is the incredible detail seen in Saturn's atmosphere, which shows large dark structures in the northern hemisphere.

This could be due to an unknown seasonal process that affects polar aerosols, NASA say.

Saturn, like Earth, experiences seasons, and it is currently summer in the planet's northern hemisphere.

Fans of Saturn have been spoiled over the past few decades, with amazing images and data being collected by the Pioneer 11 and Voyager missions, not to mention by the amazing Cassini mission at Saturn and the Hubble Space Telescope.

Now Webb too is adding to the accumulated knowledge and data that enables planetary scientists and the public alike to appreciate the wonder of this incredible planet.

Video interview

Watch our interview with the University of Leicester's Dr Leigh Fletcher, who was one of the authors of this study. The interview was recorded in 2022.

