The Story of the Solar System: The Primordial Earth
The young Earth was a fearsome place of asteroid impacts and volcanic eruptions, looked over by a Moon much closer than it is now and also riven with strikes.
Published: April 30, 2017 at 12:00 pm
An artistic conception of the early Earth, showing a surface pummeled by large impacts, resulting in extrusion of deep seated magma onto the surface. At the same time, distal portions of the surface could have retained liquid water. Credit: Simone Marchi/SwRI.
Animation by Mark Garlick.
