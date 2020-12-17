Podcast: 2020's spaceflight and astronomy highlights
The team from BBC Sky at Night Magazine look back on 2020 and discuss the biggest discoveries, launches and stargazing highlights.
Published: December 17, 2020 at 1:10 pm
2020 has been quite a year, but for many of us the ever-present cosmos has been a source of inspiration and comfort. This episode we look back on the biggest astronomical discoveries of 2020 and reveal our stargazing highlights from the past 12 months.
