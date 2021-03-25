60 years since Yuri Gagarin's historic flight
The Radio Astronomy team look back at a pivotal moment in spaceflight history: Yuri Gagarin's breathtaking orbit around the world.
Published: March 25, 2021 at 6:01 pm
This episode the Radio Astronomy team look back at a pivotal moment in spaceflight history: Yuri Gagarin's breathtaking trip orbit around the world.
It is 60 years since the Russian cosmonaut made history by becoming the first human being to travel into space, and we look back on the mission itself, how it all nearly went wrong, and how Yuri Gagarin's legacy lives on to this day.
