Podcast: Talking Project Hail Mary with sci-fi author Andy Weir
This episode we talk to The Martian author Andy Weir about his latest book Project Hail Mary.
By
Published: May 6, 2021 at 10:55 am
In this episode of the Radio Astronomy Podcast, The Martian author Andy Weir talks to us about his new novel Project Hail Mary.
