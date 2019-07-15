Apollo 11: 50th anniversary special
Join us for an Apollo 11 special, as we look back to the first Moon landing and how it changed our view of the Universe forever.
Published: July 15, 2019 at 11:26 am
50 years ago, humans set foot on the surface of the Moon for the first time.
This episode the BBC Sky at Night Magazine team discuss the legacy of Apollo, the landing sites, the items left on the Moon by astronauts and the future of lunar exploration.
Plus, we debunk common Apollo conspiracy theories and speak to broadcaster James Burke, who covered the Moon landing for the BBC in 1969.
Iain ToddScience journalist
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Staff Writer. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
