Apollo 11: 50th anniversary special

50 years ago, humans set foot on the surface of the Moon for the first time.

This episode the BBC Sky at Night Magazine team discuss the legacy of Apollo, the landing sites, the items left on the Moon by astronauts and the future of lunar exploration.

Plus, we debunk common Apollo conspiracy theories and speak to broadcaster James Burke, who covered the Moon landing for the BBC in 1969.

https://media.acast.com/radio-astronomy/apollo11-50thanniversaryspecial/media.mp3