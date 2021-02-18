Podcast: OSIRIS-Rex and the science of the asteroid belt
In the latest episode of Radio Astronomy we explore the asteroid belt and NASA's spacecraft OSIRIS-Rex as it prepares to return to Earth.
Published: February 18, 2021 at 6:03 pm
Get your own Space Pen when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!
This episode we look at the science of the asteroid belt, what astronomers know about it, and how we think it formed and evolved over time. Plus, we explore NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission, which has collected a sample of Asteroid Bennu and is currently returning it to Earth.
Advertisement
What might the OSIRIS-REx mission tell us about the formation of the Solar System?
Advertisement
Browse past episodes of the Radio Astronomy podcast.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement