Podcast: ASTHROS: the stratospheric balloon observatory
This episode we speak to NASA scientist Jose Siles about a new mission to attach a 2.5m telescope to a helium balloon.
By
Published: September 25, 2020 at 1:10 pm
In this episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast NASA’s Jose Siles discusses ASTHROS, a new mission that will see a 2.5m telescope attached to a helium balloon and sent into the stratosphere, in order to give astronomers a closer look at galactic star formation.
Authors
Iain Todd

