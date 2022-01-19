Podcast: Astronomy events of the 21st century
Pete Lawrence and Paul Abel look back on their favourite memories of observing the night sky.
Published: January 19, 2022 at 2:19 pm
January 2022 marks the 200th issue of BBC Sky at Night Magazine.
To celebrate, in this episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, astronomers Pete Lawrence and Paul Abel look back on their favourite memories of observing the night sky since issue #1 launched in 2005.
Listen to more episodes of the Radio Astronomy podcast.
