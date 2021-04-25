Podcast: Disordered Cosmos, with Chanda Prescod-Weinstein
In the latest episode of Radio Astronomy, astrophysicist Chanda Prescod-Weinstein discusses dark matter and some of the unsolved secrets of the Universe.
What is dark matter, and why is dark energy accelerating the expansion of the Universe? These and many other cosmological questions currently remain unsolved.
How can astrophysics unlock the secrets of the Universe, and how can we make science an accessible and more diverse field?
In this episode of Radio Astronomy we speak to astrophysicist Dr Chanda Presco-Weinstein about how scientists study the Universe, what the cosmos is made of, how it might end, and how we can hope to solve some of its many mysteries.
