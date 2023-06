How close are we to finding life beyond Earth? Are habitable planets common outside of our Solar System?

Advertisement

In this episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, astronomer Chris Impey talks about his latest book, Worlds Without End, revealing the latest news in exoplanet science and whether he thinks life could indeed exist elsewhere in the Universe.

Advertisement

Listen to more episodes of the Radio Astronomy Podcast or check out the BBC Sky at Night Magazine YouTube channel.