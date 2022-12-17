What would happen if we made contact with an extra-terrestrial civilisation?

Do organisations like NASA and the United Nations have protocol in place?

What would it mean, and are we prepared?

SETI and exoplanet researcher Emma Johanna Puranen discusses the implications of discovering intelligent life beyond Earth.

Iain Todd, BBC Sky at Night Magazine
Iain ToddScience journalist

Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Content Editor. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.

