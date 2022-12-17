What would happen if we made contact with an extra-terrestrial civilisation?

Do organisations like NASA and the United Nations have protocol in place?

What would it mean, and are we prepared?

SETI and exoplanet researcher Emma Johanna Puranen discusses the implications of discovering intelligent life beyond Earth.

