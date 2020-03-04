Day Three – Back Garden Astronomy Week: The Moon
By
Published: March 4, 2020 at 11:12 am
In today’s episode we use astronomical sketching as a way to help learn our way around the face of the Moon. PLUS we look at one of the most elusive lunar sights to catch – clair obscure. Click here for more information.
