Day Three – Back Garden Astronomy Week: The Moon

Listen to the latest podcast from the makers of BBC Sky at Night Magazine.

Back Garden Astronomy Week Logo
By
Published: March 4, 2020 at 11:12 am
Get your own Space Pen when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!

In today’s episode we use astronomical sketching as a way to help learn our way around the face of the Moon. PLUS we look at one of the most elusive lunar sights to catch – clair obscure. Click here for more information.

Advertisement

Listen to the podcast via Acast.

Authors

Elizabeth Pearson
Ezzy Pearson

Ezzy Pearson is the News Editor of BBC Sky at Night Magazine. Her first book about the history of robotic planetary landers is out now from The History Press.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content