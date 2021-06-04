Podcast: Emily Lakdawalla talks Mars exploration
Why is Mars so fascinating, and why are we so keen to study it? Planetary scientist Emily Lakdawalla reveals the importance of putting rovers on the Red Planet.
Published: June 4, 2021 at 12:01 pm
We are living through a golden age of Solar System exploration. In 2021 alone, three new spacecraft have arrived at the Red Planet: NASA's Perseverance rover, China's Zhurong rover and UAE's Hope orbiter.
But why is Mars so fascinating, and why are we so keen to study it? Planetary scientist Emily Lakdawalla reveals why Mars is our favourite place to put rovers and orbiters, and what the future might hold for Solar System exploration.
