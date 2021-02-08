Podcast: Emirates' mission to Mars
The Emirates Mars Mission is due to arrive at the Red Planet on 9 February 2021. Science lead Hessa Al Matroushi reveals what the mission hopes to achieve.
Published: February 8, 2021 at 5:00 pm
The Emirates Mars Mission, due to arrive at the Red Planet on 9 February 2021, will take a closer look at the Martian atmosphere than any spacecraft before it.
In this special episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, science lead Hessa Al Matroushi reveals what the UAE Hope probe – the first space mission by the country – hopes to achieve.
