Podcast: Exploring exoplanets with JWST
How will the James Webb Space Telescope study planets beyond our Solar System?
The James Webb Space Telescope's images continue to mesmerise us with beautiful scenes of galaxies, planetary nebulae and deep-fields revealing the distant, early Universe.
But how will JWST observe exoplanets, and how will exoplanet astronomers use it to learn more about these distant worlds beyond our Solar System?
To find out the answers to these questions, this episode we visited to the University of Bristol, where Dr Hannah Wakeford is part of an international collaboration of exoplanet hunters looking to see how the Webb Telescope can reveal the secrets of worlds orbiting stars beyond our Solar System.
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Content Editor. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
