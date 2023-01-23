Podcast: Could interstellar travel be possible?
NASA physicist Les Johnson discusses the science behind travelling to distant stars.
By
Published: January 23, 2023 at 10:47 am
Is interstellar travel currently possible, given what we know about the Universe and given our scientific and engineering knowhow?
Advertisement
In this podcast, NASA physicist Les Johnson discusses the science of interstellar travel, whether it's currently possible, and the challenges facing humanity as we seek to explore beyond our own Solar System.
Listen to this podcast and more via the Radio Astronomy Podcast page.
Advertisement
Audio
Video
Authors
Iain ToddScience journalist
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Content Editor. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement