A look at UCL Observatory's new 80cm Perren telescope
We get a sneak preview of University College London's new telescope.
By
Published: November 12, 2019 at 8:37 am
BBC Sky at Night Magazine's staff writer Iain Todd visits University College London Observatory ahead of the unveiling of their new 80cm Perren Telescope.
Iain speaks to astronomers there to find out about the new scope and how it will help prepare the next generation of astro physicists.
