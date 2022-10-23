Podcast: Piecing together the history of the Universe
How do astronomers know what the early Universe was like, and how it has evolved since then?
How much do astronomers know about the evolution of the cosmos? How soon after the Big Bang can we pick up the story and begin to piece together how the Universe has evolved over time?
In this episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, Prof Nial Tanvir from the University of Leicester talks about the early Universe, the formation of the first stars and galaxies, redshift and gamma-ray bursts.
This interview was recorded at the International Astronomy Show 2022.
Video
Audio
