Evidence of microbial life has been discovered in Venus's clouds. We spoke to one of the astronomers behind the study to find out more.
By
Published: September 18, 2020 at 1:05 pm
Could life exist elsewhere in the Solar System? Astronomers have announced the presence of phosphine in the clouds of Venus, which could be evidence of microbial life around the hellish planet.
This episode Dr Emily Drabek-Maunder, one of the astronomers behind the discovery, reveals how they did it, and why we need a new mission to explore Venus.
Iain ToddScience journalist
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Staff Writer. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
