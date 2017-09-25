Ice on the Moon and Apollo 7

Listen to the latest episode of Radio Astronomy, the podcast from the makers of BBC Sky at Night Magazine.

This composite image of the moon using Clementine data from 1994 is the view we are most likely to see when the moon is full. Image Credit: NASA
By
Published: September 25, 2017 at 12:00 pm
Get your own Space Pen when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!

In the latest episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, the BBC Sky at Night Magazine team discuss new evidence of water ice on the lunar surface, look back at the Apollo 7 mission and speak to Guy Consolmagno, director of the Vatican Observatory.

Advertisement

Authors

Iain Todd, BBC Sky at Night Magazine
Iain ToddScience journalist

Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Staff Writer. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content