Ice on the Moon and Apollo 7
By
Published: September 25, 2017 at 12:00 pm
In the latest episode of the Radio Astronomy podcast, the BBC Sky at Night Magazine team discuss new evidence of water ice on the lunar surface, look back at the Apollo 7 mission and speak to Guy Consolmagno, director of the Vatican Observatory.
Authors
