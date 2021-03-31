Star Diary Podcast: What's in the night sky, April 2021
In the latest episode of the Star Diary podcast, the team look ahead to April 2021 and the top astronomy highlights to look out for in the night sky this month.
Published: March 31, 2021 at 12:02 pm
Get your own Space Pen when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!
In the latest episode of our regular stargazing podcast, the Radio Astronomy team look at the coming weeks and reveal the planets, stars, conjunctions and other celestial highlights appearing in the sky throughout April 2021, including the annual Lyrid meteor shower.
Advertisement
Bookmark the Star Diary podcast page and never miss an episode!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement