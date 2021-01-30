Star Diary Podcast: What's in the night sky, February 2021
In this episode of the Star Diary Podcast, the team look ahead to February 2021 and the top astronomy highlights to look out for in the night sky this month.
Published: January 30, 2021 at 1:05 pm
Get your own Space Pen when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!
In this episode of the Star Diary Podcast, the team look ahead to February 2021 and the top astronomy highlights appearing in the night sky this month.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement