Star Diary Podcast: What's in the night sky, June 2021
In the latest episode of the Star Diary podcast, the team look ahead to June 2021 and the top astronomy highlights to look out for in the night sky this month.
Published: May 26, 2021 at 9:02 am
Plus, we welcome the return of noctilucent clouds and reveal how to safely observe the 10 June solar eclipse.
