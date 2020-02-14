The story of the BBC’s Horizon programme
We speak to Horizon producer Alec Nisbett to get a behind-the-scenes look at the long-running BBC science programme.
This bonus episode of Radio Astronomy is a Horizon special, as we speak to former producer Alec Nisbett ahead of the launch of his new book On The Horizon, a behind-the-scenes history of the show.
Alec reveals how the long-running BBC science programme covered space and astronomy, and what it was like touring the world in search of the latest scientific advances.
