The life and death of stars
Listen to the latest episode of Radio Astronomy, the podcast from the makers of BBC Sky at Night Magazine.
By
Published: August 14, 2020 at 8:10 am
Get your own Space Pen when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!
This episode we reveal how stars are born, evolve and die, and discover that a star's mass determines its ultimate fate.
Advertisement
Plus, we speak to astronomer Emily Cannon about her research into the dimming of Betelgeuse, a red giant star that forms part of the Orion constellation. Could it be about to go supernova?
Advertisement
Radio Astronomy is available to listen to via all good podcast providers, including Acast and Spotify.
Authors
Iain ToddScience journalist
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Staff Writer. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement