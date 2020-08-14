This episode we reveal how stars are born, evolve and die, and discover that a star's mass determines its ultimate fate.

Advertisement

Plus, we speak to astronomer Emily Cannon about her research into the dimming of Betelgeuse, a red giant star that forms part of the Orion constellation. Could it be about to go supernova?

Advertisement

Radio Astronomy is available to listen to via all good podcast providers, including Acast and Spotify.