In this episode of the podcast, we bid Venus farewell as the planet begins to disappear from our evening sky, and take a look at the planetary geometry that has made it such a glorious sight over the past few months.

Plus, we explore the science of Venus and take a look at the history and future of the planet's exploration.

Also this month, The Sky at Night's Chris Lintott talks satellite megaconstellations, and how they may prove a threat to our view of the night sky.

To see the beautiful Japanese images of Venus that we mention in the podcast, visit the Akatsuki orbiter image gallery.

