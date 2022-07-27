Podcast: What is space weather?
What is space weather and how does the Sun's influence affect the planets of the Solar System?
We sat down with Jim Wild, Professor of Space Physics at Lancaster University, to find out about space weather and the Sun's far-reaching influence on the planets of the Solar System.
How will solar activity will affect missions to the Moon and Mars?
Did the Apollo astronauts have a lucky escape? And does Hollywood ever get it right?
Find out by watching and listening to our podcast below.
This podcast was recorded at the Bluedot Festival 2022, Jodrell Bank Observatory, UK. Find out more about Jim's work by following @Jim_Wild on Twitter.
Watch more videos like this via the BBC Sky at Night Magazine YouTube channel.
Listen to more episodes from the Radio Astronomy podcast.
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Content Editor. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
