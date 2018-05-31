Altair Kitakaru eyepieces review

There is a clear movement towards producing eyepieces with ever wider apparent fields of view, but in many cases this can be a distraction, taking your mind off the main event. Altair has taken a different approach with its trio of Kitakaru orthoscopic eyepieces, concentrating on a more modest apparent field but with long focal lengths to encompass a wide expanse of sky.

The eyepieces have focal lengths of 25mm, 30mm and 45mm.

The 25mm version has a 1.25-inch barrel and the other two have 2-inch barrels.

Each is finished in an electric red anodised coating over a lightly sandblasted and slightly conical body, with contrasting black trim and white lettering to indicate the focal length.

These oculars are designed for longer focal length telescopes so we used a 2x ED Barlow lens with our own 4-inch, f/6.5 refractor to produce an effective focal length of 1,238mm.

They are not fully parfocal, but a small focus adjustment was all that was required to refocus between eyepiece changes, making comparisons between each quick and easy.

Eye relief is the fixed distance from the curved surface of the outermost lens of an eyepiece to the point at which the exit pupil is formed.

The 45mm eyepiece had a much longer eye relief at 22mm than the two shorter focal length eyepieces and we didn’t suffer from any eye placement issues.

Colour control was excellent right out to the last 10 per cent of the field of view, where a small purple tinge started to appear on bright stars.

Star shapes were excellent to over 85 per cent of the field of view.

The field stop of the 45mm eyepiece was not quite as well defined as for the other two.

We used Aldebaran in Taurus as our test star and while in the region examined the huge Hyades star cluster, which was excellent in this eyepiece, as was the open cluster Melotte 20.

However, the Pleiades in Taurus and the Beehive Cluster in Cancer stole the show – we can safely say this is an excellent choice for observing open star clusters.

Slight variances

The 30mm eyepiece performed better in our star test with well-defined stars and colour control out to over 90 per cent of the field of view, with just a tinge of purple making its presence known at the extreme field edges.

The field stop was well defined with just a hint of a yellow tinge.

The galaxy duo of M81 and M82 in Ursa Major were a perfect fit and such a pleasure to see together so well defined.

M34 in Perseus was a treat and Orion’s Sword looked spectacular, but the highlight was our best ever view of the Double Cluster.

With the naked eye, the 15mm eye relief was fine but was more challenging when wearing spectacles even with the eyecup folded down.

The last ocular was the 25mm, a popular choice with manufacturers and many telescopes are supplied with one as standard.

These are generally of adequate quality but this one represents a big step up, providing excellent star shapes out to over 90 per cent of the field of view with excellent colour control, though again producing a slight purple tinge to stars at the very edge.

We couldn’t detect any difference in eye relief between this and the 30mm eyepiece (although at 14mm, it has the shortest relief of the eyepieces on test) and the field stop appeared very similar too.

We used it to observe Jupiter and its moons, and it produced a very crisp view, albeit at a very small scale.

However, it revealed the full field of the Leo Triplet of galaxies, the view of globular cluster M3 in Canes Venatici was excellent and the 2.5-day-old Moon showed exquisite detail.

These eyepieces didn’t disappoint but you should bear in mind that they are unsuitable for fast focal ratio telescopes unless you use a Barlow lens (for a refractor) or a coma corrector (for a reflector).

They’re best suited for intermediate observers, especially those with a Schmidt-Cassegrain or similar long focal length telescope.

