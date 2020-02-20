Europe in space: the next decade
Listen to the latest podcast from the makers of BBC Sky at Night Magazine.
By
Published: February 20, 2020 at 8:55 am
Get your own Space Pen when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!
We look at the European Space Agency missions coming up over the next decade, including a crewed lunar orbiter, a spacecraft that will explore the icy moons of Jupiter and probes that will analyse planets orbiting distant stars.
Advertisement
Plus, Emma Marrington of the countryside charity CPRE reveals how you can get involved in this year's Star Count citizen science project.
Advertisement
Authors
Iain ToddScience journalist
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Staff Writer. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement