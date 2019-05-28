Live stream the 2 July 2019 total solar eclipse
Can't make it to Chile or Argentina for the July total solar eclipse? You can watch the action via the live stream below.
By
Published: May 28, 2019 at 10:32 am
Get your own Space Pen when you subscribe to BBC Sky at Night Magazine today!
The 2 July 2019 total solar eclipse is set to be one of the astronomical events of the year.
Advertisement
If you can't make it to South America to watch the event in person, you can view all the action via the live stream below, courtesy of the European Southern Observatory.
Authors
Iain ToddScience journalist
Iain Todd is BBC Sky at Night Magazine's Staff Writer. He fell in love with the night sky when he caught his first glimpse of Orion, aged 10.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement