See the Strawberry Supermoon in June 2022

The next 'supermoon' will be visible in the UK on 14 June 2022 at 12:52 BST. This is 12 hours before lunar perigee, when the Moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.

Advertisement

A full Moon in and around this date - either the last full Moon of spring or the first full Moon of summer - is often known as a 'Strawberry Moon'.

But what is a supermoon, when do they occur, and are they really something to get excited about?

Supermoons occur at perigee: the point in the Moon’s orbit where it’s closest to Earth. A perigee full Moon appears a little brighter and larger than an average full Moon, and is known by some as a ‘supermoon’.

Generally speaking, however, astronomers don't tend to use these terms (likely a result of the term supermoon's astrological origins), and the technical name for a 'supermoon' is a perigee syzygy Moon.

For more stargazing advice and Moon dates and phases delivered to your email inbox every week, sign up to receive the BBC Sky at Night Magazine e-newsletter.

Read our guides on how to observe the Moon and how to photograph the Moon.

Supermoon Over Central Illinois, 1 January 2018, by Joshua Rhoades. Equipment: Canon EOS 6D DSLR camera, Sigma 100-400mm lens. Credit: Joshua Rhoades

What is a supermoon and when do they occur?

A supermoon happens when a full Moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth along its orbit.

We get 12 or 13 full Moons each year but, due to the orientation of the Moon’s orbit, not every full Moon is a supermoon, in the same way that not every full Moon is a lunar eclipse.

Observing the 14 June 2022 supermoon

The Moon was full at 05:15 BST (04:15 UT) on 16 May 2022. Lunar perigee occurred at 16:27 BST (15:27 UT) on 17 May, meaning that was a perigee full Moon.

The Moon had an apparent diameter of over 33’ 40” on that date.

Full Moon occurs at 12:52 BST (11:52 UT) on 14 June 2022, perigee at 00:23 BST (23:23 UT) on 15/14 June, the Moon’s apparent diameter reaching 33’ 56” - fractionally larger than May’s.

July’s full Moon occurs on 13 July at 19:38 BST (18:38 UT), perigee on 13 July at 10:05 BST (09:05 UT), resulting in a maximum apparent diameter of 33’ 57”.

June and July’s full Moons also offer the chance to see the ‘Moon illusion’. This optical effect occurs when fuller phases of the Moon appear close to the horizon, after moonrise or before moonset.

Scroll down for more info on the Moon illusion.

A diagram showing one of the potential causes of the Moon illusion.

June's full Moon sets around 04:10 BST (03:10 UT) on 14th, as seen from the UK’s centre. It can be seen rising again at 22:30 BST (21:30 UT) on the same date.

Catch it right and the illusion is powerful: it’s hard to believe that the Moon you’re looking at isn’t larger than normal. In reality, the low Moon is a bit smaller than it appears when high up due to increased distance and atmospheric refraction.

If you see the full Moon illusion, take a photo using a 200mm or longer lens. When it has climbed higher, do the same thing. Using a layer-based editor, put both Moons side by side. This proves the ‘giant’ Moon is no larger than a regular one.

The Moon's orbit around Earth

The Moon takes just over 27 days to orbit Earth on an elliptical path that takes it from its most distant point from Earth at apogee, to its closest approach at perigee.

These distances can vary between 406,712km (apogee) and 356,445km (perigee).

It also takes just over 29 days to cycle from one full Moon to the next, which you can see for yourself if you note the phases of the Moon night after night.

Meanwhile, Earth's orbit around the Sun takes 365 days and this means it takes 14 lunar cycles (411 days) to go from one full perigee Moon to the next one.

Comparison between the perigee (closest) and apogee (farthest) Moons. Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

Apogee and perigee

The lunar orbit is elliptical and over time this means the distance between Earth and the Moon varies.

As you would expect, the apparent diameter of the Moon varies over its orbit because of this distance change.

Apogee describes when the Moon is furthest from Earth, perigee when nearest. When it’s closest, the Moon’s apparent size is around 34 arcminutes, while at apogee the Moon’s apparent size is around 30 arcminutes.

Apogee and perigee have no connection with lunar phase, the orbit cycle being out of sync with the phase cycle.

A full Moon near perigee gains more attention than a regular full Moon because it appears larger and brighter than average, and has also become known by the popular term ‘supermoon’.

However, if you compare a perigee full Moon to the ones in previous and following months you probably wouldn’t notice any difference.

When does a supermoon happen?

The term supermoon refers to both perigee full and new Moons but, as the new Moon is not visible we will concentrate on the full supermoon.

The name ‘supermoon’ was first coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in 1979. He defined it as “a new or full Moon that occurs when the Moon is at or near (within 90% of) its closest approach to Earth in its orbit”.

Supermoon engulfed by clouds in Clacton-On-Sea, Essex, UK, captured by Shantelle Robinson with an Olympus E-420. Credit: Shantelle Robinson

Astronomers prefer the more precise, though perhaps less catchy, term of a perigee full Moon to describe a full Moon that occurs when the Moon’s centre is less than 360,000km from the centre of Earth.

Or a perigee syzygy full Moon, where syzygy refers to a straight-line configuration of three or more celestial bodies in a gravitational system (in this case Earth, the Moon and the Sun).

The opposite phenomenon, an apogee syzygy full Moon, is similarly dubbed a ‘micromoon’.

The difference in apparent size between apogee and perigee full Moons.

Is a supermoon really much bigger?

Much has been written about supermoons ‘stunning’ and ‘dazzling’ observers, and this is another reason some astronomers balk at the term.

In reality, a full Moon at perigee appears only 14% larger due to being closer to us, and only 30% brighter than an apogee full Moon.

A supermoon is also only about 7% larger and 15% brighter than an average full Moon.

A perigee full Moon (left) appears 30% brighter and 14% larger than an apogee full Moon (right). Credit: Pete Lawrence

Without a side-by- side comparison, it is difficult to spot the difference from one month to the next, but it is possible to record changes in the Moon's size through photography.

The difference in brightness is due to the reflected light from the lunar surface that reaches Earth being inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them.

The Moon illusion

The Moon appears bigger to the naked eye when it's closer to the horizon. This is known as the Moon illusion. Credit: Manuel Breva Colmeiro / Getty Images

Claims that the Moon appears larger than this are likely to be due to the ‘Moon illusion’. Indeed, the Moon does appear much larger when observed near the horizon at moonrise and moonset.

The reason for this optical illusion is still under debate, but is likely to do with the way our brains process objects close to the horizon as being larger when in proximity to buildings and trees, than when they are high in the sky with nothing to compare sizes against.

Nevertheless, around the time of a supermoon, a good observing project is to see whether you can spot the Moon illusion in action.

The full Moon on 14 June 2022, and fuller phases on following nights, appears huge when close to the horizon around moonrise due to the Moon illusion.

The Moon is in the correct position for this at 23:00 BST (22:00 UT) on 14 June, and this is a great time to get kids and young astronomers interested.

If clear, ask young observers to view the Moon and then turn their back on it.

Ask them to estimate how large it was using their thumb and forefinger at arm’s length.

Then turn them around to look at the Moon and get them to measure its real apparent diameter using a thumb and forefinger at arm’s length. Chances are the first estimate is too big!

A Boeing 737 silhouetted against the Supermoon of 14 November 2016, captured by Richard Matthews from Staffordshire, UK. Credit: Richard Matthews.

Do supermoons always come in threes?

April 2021 brought the first of three consecutive supermoons in 2021, but this is not unusual.

Indeed, every 14 lunar months the series of full Moons cycles from largest to smallest and back again as the Moon orbits Earth. Perigee can last between two and five full Moons.

For a full Moon to be classed as ‘super’ it must occur when it is around 360,000km away from Earth or less, so the full Moons occurring either side commonly also fall within the supermoon category.

On rare occasions we get two or four supermoons in a row, but three is the most common.

Gallery: 7-8 April 2020 supermoon

Showing item 1 of 21 previous item next item Page 1

Page 2

Page 3

Page 4

Page 5

Page 6

Page 7

Page 8

Page 9

Page 10

Page 11

Page 12

Page 13

Page 14

Page 15

Page 16

Page 17

Page 18

Page 19

Page 20

Page 21

Effects of a supermoon

Many people talk about the effects of a supermoon on us and our planet, but there is scant scientific evidence to support claims that supermoons cause earthquakes, volcanic eruptions, extreme weather and tsunamis, or floods and pestilence!

The Moon is, of course, the driving force for Earth’s tides: full and new Moons are when the Earth, Sun and Moon line up to produce extreme spring tides, but the effect of perigean spring tides only increases the tidal variations by about 5cm on average.

Supermoons have little added influence on Earth's tides. Credit: Jeff Morgan / Getty Images

In recent years there have indeed been a handful of tsunamis and earthquakes that coincided with a supermoon but, with around three supermoons every 14 months it would be unusual if such a disaster did not coincide with a supermoon now and then.

A supermoon may not be so ‘super’, or even rare, but once you cut through the hype, it is still a great way to engage with our nearest celestial neighbour. For more on lunar-gazing, read our guide on how to observe the Moon.

Pictures of supermoons

Below is a selection of images of supermoons captured by astrophotographers and BBC Sky at Night Magazine readers. If you managed to capture one, we'd love to see it.

Don't forget to send us your images or share them with us via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Super Moon over Barton-on-Sea by Jeff Brown, Highcliffe, Dorset, UK. Equipment: Canon 40D DSLR 170mm f8 1/8 ISO 1000

Super Moon by Jason Turner, Sheffield, UK. Equipment: Fujifilm Finepix s5000

Supermoon July 12th by Michael LaMonaco, New Jersey, USA. Equipment: Celestron Nexstar 8SE, advanced VX mount, Canon 60D

Harvest Supermoon by Michael LaMonaco, Kenilworth, NJ, USA. Equipment: Canon 60Da, 75-300mm Lens

Supermoon 8 Sept 2014 by Allan Jones, Exeter, UK. Equipment: Canon EOS1100D, EFS 55-250mm lens, f5.6, 1/30, ISO400.

Super moon by Martin Pyott, St Andrews, Scotland, UK. Equipment: Lunt 80mm ED F7 Refractor, Celestron AZ-3 mount, Canon 1100D.

Super Moon of the 29th August 2015 by Houssem Ksontini, Tunisia. Equipment: Skywatcher 150/750 BD, Nikon D3000.

The Supermoon by Gemma Burden, Dorset, UK. Equipment: Canon EOS 7D, Skywatcher 150PL

Super Moon by Paul, Camberwell, London, UK. Equipment: Fujifilm Bridge Camera

Supermoon over Xàtiva by José J. Chambó, Torre Cerdá, Valencia, Spain. Equipment: Canon EOS 100D, Tamron AF70-300

November 2016 Essex Super Moon by Matthew Mallett, Walton On Naze, Essex, UK. Equipment: Nikon D800, Nikon 70-200mm F2.8.

Supermoon by Justin Miller, Hayling Island, Hampshire, UK. Equipment: Canon 70D, Canon lens 28-300mm 3.5-5.6L, tripod.

Supermoon by Justin Miller, Hayling Island, Hampshire, UK. Equipment: Canon 70D, Canon lens 28-300mm 3.5-5.6L, tripod.

'Supermoon' by Katy Waters, South Shields, UK. Equipment: Canon 600d, 300mm lens.

Super Moon by Dave Dowdeswell, Dorset, UK. Equipment: Nikon D800, Sigma 500mm+1.4tc+2tc + polarizer

Supermoon by Rajneesh Prashar, Delhi, India. Equipment: Canon 700D, 18MM & 250MM

Cheshire's Supermoon by Tom McDermott, Northwich, Cheshire, UK. Equipment: Celestron C6-N, Celestron CG5-GT Mount, Panasonic DMC-G1 Camera

Supermoon of November 2016 by Houssem Ksontini, Tunis, Tunisia. Equipment: Skywatcher 150/750, Neq3-2, Nikon D5300, Processed in AS!2 and Registax

Super Moon by David de Cuevas, Treize Vents, France. Equipment: Canon 700D, Astrotech 66ED, StarAdventurer.

Super Moon and Castle by David de Cuevas, Treize Vents, France. Equipment: Canon 700D, Tamron 17/50mm.

Supermoon, engulfed by clouds in Clacton-On-Sea by Shantelle Robinson, Clacton-On-Sea, UK. Equipment: Olympus E-420

SuperMoon by Nick, Centereach. Equipment: Canon Eos Rebel

SuperMoon and the Sun by Nick, New York. Equipment: Celestron mini c70, Canon eos rebel

Supermoon Halo by Steve Brown, Stokesley, North Yorkshire, UK. Equipment: Canon 600D, 10-18mm lens, static tripod.

Full Moon at Perigee by Tom Howard, Crawley, UK. Equipment: Nikon D7000 DSLR, TS-Optics 65mm quadruplet, Nikon x1.4 Teleconverter.

super moon 1.1.2018 by Alex Higgs, Hessle, UK. Equipment: 20x80 Binoculars, Samsung J5 Mobile Phone

Supermoon Over Central Illinois by Joshua Rhoades, Elkhart, Illinois, USA. Equipment: Canon 6D, Sigma 100-400mm lens.

supermoon 1.2.2018 by Alex, Hessle, UK. Equipment: Celestron 130EQ, Samsung J5 Mobile, Phone Mount

Supermoon by Jaspsal Chadha, London, UK. Equipment: TAK FSQ85, NIKON 500 DSLR, Handheld shot

Super Moon Blue Moon by Nick Talbot, Telford, UK. Equipment: Mak 150, Canon 6D.

Advertisement

This guide originally appeared in the April 2021 issue of BBC Sky at Night Magazine.