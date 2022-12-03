Given that there is all manner of Star Wars gifts and merchandise, from Star Wars LEGO to Star Wars Christmas jumpers and just about anything you could think of, it comes as little surprised that the franchise has also branched out into pyjamas.

Whether you're a fan of the original series, whether you consider yourself a Sith Lord or Jedi Master, whether you've been devouring the recent spin-off series or whether The Phantom Menace is your favourite film of all time, chances are you'll be able to find some snuggly nightwear to suit.

Here's our pick of some of the best Star Wars pyjamas available to buy online.

Best Star Wars pyjamas

Mandalorian pyjama bottoms

We're kicking things off with these cool Mandalorian pyjama bottoms - or 'lounge pants' if you're in the US - featuring an array of Mandalorian characters from the Disney spin-off series. The show became a huge hit largely because of 'Baby Yoda' - now known as 'Grogu' - who is perhaps the cutest character ever to come out of the Star Wars franchise.

The series had a hint of 'Lonewolf and Cub' about it, and undoubtedly the relationship between the titular Mandalorian and Grogu is what really sticks in the memory after viewing. Celebrate one of the finest friendships in the galaxy far far away by sporting these comfy pyjama bottoms.

Merry Sithmas pyjama set

This festive Star Wars pyjama set would make a great addition to a Star Wars fan's Christmas Eve box, featuring as they do a festive stormtrooper and a Darth Vader Santa Clause on the pyjama bottoms. Or perhaps this pyjama set is one for slouching on the sofa on Boxing Day while finishing off the turkey and cranberry sandwiches and working your way through your Star Wars blu rays. It also features one of the best Star Wars Christmas puns we’ve ever come across, and that’s really saying something.

Rebel Princess pyjama set

Paying tribute to Princess Leia and her role in the rebellion, this set of pyjama bottoms and top features those iconic hair buns and black glitter lettering.

Princess Leia pyjama set

With an air of Roy Lichtenstein about it, this women's pyjama set features a cartoon-style Princess Leia as seen in Star Wars: A New Hope, and funky pink bottoms with TIE-Fighters Millennium Falcons and Death Stars.

X-Wing TIE-Fighter pyjamas

It wouldn't be a Star Wars movie without a TIE-Fighter chasing an X-Wing. This pyjama top and shorts set harks back to some of the franchise's most classic in-air battle scenes.

Star Wars logo pyjamas

This simple pyjama set features the Star Wars logo and a repeating pattern of some of its most famous graphics, including characters like Darth Vader and C3PO, as well as the Imperial and Rebel insignia.